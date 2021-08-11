10,767 Shares in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fangdd Network Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DUO opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of -0.96. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $44.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. Research analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

