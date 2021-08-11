1,088,221 Shares in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,088,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,929,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,493,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNTV opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

