11,879 Shares in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 223,030 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,966 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,596,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREB opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

