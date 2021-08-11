1,342 Shares in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,342 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in REX American Resources by 14.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

REX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 579,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,022,696.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,530 shares of company stock worth $773,474. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.58. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

