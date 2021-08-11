$150.47 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post sales of $150.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.68 million. Stratasys posted sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $589.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth $111,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,917. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $56.95.

Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

