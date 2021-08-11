1,555 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Landstar System by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 3.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $156.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.55. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

