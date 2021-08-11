155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Raymond James also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 155675 (BLD.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.44 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

