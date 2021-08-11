16,500 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,346.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 496,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,895 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,720,000 after acquiring an additional 204,856 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 181,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

