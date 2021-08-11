$18.64 Million in Sales Expected for uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will report $18.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.60 million and the highest is $18.67 million. uCloudlink Group posted sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $107.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.09 million to $108.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $137.33 million, with estimates ranging from $136.80 million to $137.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.52. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of uCloudlink Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

