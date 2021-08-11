$19.56 Million in Sales Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to post sales of $19.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.62 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $97.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.67 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $62,251.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,127 shares of company stock worth $6,408,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 540,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,257 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,963,000. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

