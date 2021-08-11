1,914 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $156.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,189. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $157.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.98.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

