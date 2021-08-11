1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $24.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

