$267.67 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce sales of $267.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $311.39 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $213.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $982.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProAssurance.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
ProAssurance stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,938. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.30.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.46%.
ProAssurance Company Profile
ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.
