$267.67 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce sales of $267.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $311.39 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $213.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $982.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProAssurance.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 101.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,589,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,938. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

