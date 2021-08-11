3,500 Shares in VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned 0.18% of VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period.

GLIN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.36. 7,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.12. VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $41.09.

