38,496 Shares in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Purchased by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,457. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

