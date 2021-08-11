3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

DDD traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 94,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,433. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.