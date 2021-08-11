4,125 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $672,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,159,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.76. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.