$43.46 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce $43.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.87 million and the lowest is $42.06 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $41.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $184.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.36 million to $185.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $187.72 million, with estimates ranging from $178.99 million to $196.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%.

BFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

