44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 201,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,855. The stock has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.22. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

