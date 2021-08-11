44 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. OGE Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGE. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

OGE traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,169. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

