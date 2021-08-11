44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,840. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $273.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $258.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

