44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,906 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.23. 13,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,185. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

