44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,860 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International accounts for approximately 1.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $8,409,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TPX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

