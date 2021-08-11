4,958 Shares in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after buying an additional 100,698 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after buying an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,604,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after buying an additional 273,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth $10,925,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBK. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.83.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

