4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and last traded at GBX 3,164.60 ($41.35), with a volume of 15961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,860 ($37.37).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.83 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

The firm has a market cap of £888.81 million and a PE ratio of 392.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,735.69.

About 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

