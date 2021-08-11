5,487 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Bought by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $28,129,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 271,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,679,000 after purchasing an additional 187,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 279,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,915. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

COLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.