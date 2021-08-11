6,524 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

FIGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.91.

FIGS opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $50.40.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

