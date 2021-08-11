7,869 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

