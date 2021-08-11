8,419 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,475,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,379,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $23,759,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $17,004,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $9,755,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

