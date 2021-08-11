848 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,560,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 491.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 25.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $291.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.37. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $299.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

