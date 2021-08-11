A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

