Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Plans GBX 7.30 Dividend

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ABDN traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 293.60 ($3.84). The stock had a trading volume of 6,596,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,716. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 2,800 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Abrdn Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

