Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Down 5.9%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. 738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 435,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

In related news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600 over the last quarter.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

