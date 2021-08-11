Achain (ACT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.46 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $14.05 million and $8.46 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

