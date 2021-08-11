Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACHL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,856,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,547. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

ACHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.