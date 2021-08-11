Acutus Medical (AFIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. On average, analysts expect Acutus Medical to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.