Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 20,225 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. United Bank boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 23.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 565,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $37,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $241,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

