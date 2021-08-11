Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 25,844 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,178 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 25,844 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,914 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.01. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

