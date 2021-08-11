Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,679,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,171 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 6.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $135,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 78,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,045,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.67. 12,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,723. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

