Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.99. The company had a trading volume of 44,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

