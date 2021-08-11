Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 14,514 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,514 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.73. 110,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,827,311. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $269.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

