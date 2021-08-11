Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 32,987 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,987 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises 1.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $31,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,446. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,714. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.61. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

