Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 3,496 ($45.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,230.44. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,534 ($33.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,537 ($46.21).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

