Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.
Shares of AMD opened at $106.48 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.13.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,288 shares of company stock worth $23,827,634. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
