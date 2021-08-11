AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $55.91.

