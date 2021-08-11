Advisory Services Network LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

NYSE:RKT opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.