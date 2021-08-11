Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux started coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $55.53. 172,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05. Adyen has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

