AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.10. 6,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -136.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

