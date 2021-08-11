Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

AGLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 608,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 701,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 90,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 53,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

