AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%.

Shares of AGFS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,509. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $105.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.91. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGFS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

